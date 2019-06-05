SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — The prosecutor’s office in Bosnian says a mass grave has been discovered near the capital of Sarajevo that is presumed to hold the remains of Bosnian Muslims killed during the country’s 1992-95 war.

A statement the office issued on Wednesday said the mass grave was located on Mt. Igman, in a hard to access area that contains mines. It said human remains were found 1 meter (3 feet) below ground.

The prosecutor’s office says the victims are probably from the village of Donji Hadzici, west of Sarajevo, who have been missing since the summer of 1992.

Nearly 7,000 people are still unaccounted for from the Bosnian war, which killed more than 100,000 people and left millions homeless.

