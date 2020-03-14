The pandemic is only in its initial stages. Peak infections are weeks away in most countries, including the United States, according to the most recent forecasts. Vaccines and targeted antiviral medicines are not yet available.

And so, it is too soon to see outcomes among competing health-care systems. But even this early phase, public health experts say the single-payer, state-run systems are proving themselves relatively robust.

Unlike the United States, where a top health official told Congress the rollout of testing was “failing” and where Congress is only now moving through a bill that includes free testing, the single-payer countries have been especially good at making free, or low-cost, virus screening widely available for patients with cough and fever.

Denmark is offering some patients “drive-through” testing. South Korea is, too, and almost a quarter of a million people have been tested there overall. In Australia’s single-payer system, the American actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson quickly learned they tested positive for coronavirus.

Yet there are concerns about how well these health-care systems will cope if and when their caseloads surge and their hospitals, especially their intensive care units, become overwhelmed. Already in South Korea, doctors have had to ration care, based on the availability of beds.

Here’s a snapshot of four countries with universal care.

Britain: Worries about shortages of staff and intensive care beds

Founded after the Second World War, Britain’s taxpayer-funded National Health Service is free at the point of use for everyone in the country. It’s hard to overestimate just how proud Britons — across party lines — are of their health service. One indication: The NHS was celebrated in the London 2012 Olympics opening ceremony with nurses and children dancing on hospital beds.

For all the love, the NHS has suffered under years of austerity budgets by Conservative Party governments. It currently faces a staffing shortage of about 100,000 caregivers, nurses and doctors. And there’s concern about the strains the coronavirus will place on a system without a lot of what analysts call “spare capacity.” Already, hospitals are more than 90 percent full without coronavirus sufferers.

“Have we got enough critical care beds? Is social care going to hold up?” said Helen Buckingham, director of strategy and operations at Nuffield Trust, an independent think tank. “Those worries underline importance of the plan of containment and delay. The longer we can push back the peak and the further we can squash it down, the less demand on critical care beds.”

During Britain’s last general election campaign, an image of a four-year-old boy sleeping on a hospital floor drew national attention to the strains on the NHS. When a journalist tried to show Prime Minister Boris Johnson a photograph of the boy, he refused to look at it and instead pocketed the reporter’s mobile phone.

Buckingham said the pressure the NHS is under “doesn’t mean it won’t be able to cope” with an escalation of coronavirus cases, but “it might mean that it needs to take some of the actions to enable it to cope sooner that it otherwise would have had to.”

During a public health emergency, she said, one advantage of a single-payer system like the NHS is “there is no need for people to worry about the tests or vaccine or cost of care if people become ill.”

The top-down structure of the system can “sometimes be irritating, because you want decisions taken at a local level,” Buckingham said. But for a major public health threat, “we have a very clear emergency planning structure. It means everybody knows what their responsibilities are and what the command and control structure is.”

“The NHS comes into its own at a time like this,” she said.

Canada: Memories of the 2003 SARS epidemic have made the system more robust

In Canada, there is widespread consensus that its universal single-payer system has distinct advantages in this moment. Crucially, doctors say, people could seek care or get tested for the novel coronavirus from the outset without being scared off by any out-of-pocket costs. That has allowed the health system to isolate sick individuals quickly, conduct contact tracing and limit spread, at least in these early stages.

“It helps your control measures if people feel comfortable seeking health care,” said Michael Gardam, an infectious disease expert and chief of staff at Toronto’s Humber River Hospital.

“No one got turned away because they didn’t have the right insurance or because they showed up at a hospital in the wrong network,” said Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease specialist at Toronto General Hospital. “That’s helped.”

Canada has completed more than 17,000 tests since the outbreak began. As of Saturday night, 198 people had tested positive, including Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of the prime minister, who may have been exposed on a trip to London.

Canadian hospitals have been on high alert for the virus since the first reports of the disease emerged from China. In 2003, SARS killed 44 people in Toronto — the highest number of deaths outside Asia — and public health officials have been keen to avoid a repeat.

An Ontario provincial commission that reviewed the outbreak blamed poor hospital infection-control procedures and an “unprepared” public health care system for the illness’ rapid spread in Toronto.

Doctors said Ontario’s bungled response shouldn’t be blamed on Canada’s universal health-care system.

SARS “reflected undervaluation of hospital infection control in Ontario,” said David Fisman, an epidemiologist at the University of Toronto. “I note that British Columbia also had a public health system and dealt with the same burden of SARS importation as Toronto, but flawlessly.”

Fisman said Canada’s system offers a further advantage over something like the U.S. model when confronting a pandemic.

“It’s a time of crisis,” he said, “and having a health-care system that’s a public strategic asset rather than a business run for profit allows for a degree of coordination and optimal use of resources.”

Denmark: Drive-through testing for patients with symptoms and medical students on the front lines

Scandinavian countries all offer a form of single-payer health care to their citizens, and medical professionals expect to see quick coordination during health crises such as this one.

Without a need to coordinate with insurance companies over costs, Denmark’s medical establishment was able to move quickly to address the coronavirus pandemic, said Jørgen Kutzhals, the head of the University of Copenhagen medical school.

“The strength of the system is that you have a lot of really highly-educated and well-trained staff, and given some quite un-detailed instructions, they can actually develop plans for an extremely rapid response,” Kutzhals said.

Future doctors, nursing students and others training for medical roles have also been enlisted in the effort, he said.

“We don’t have to worry too much about whether this response or that response demands specific payments here and there,” Kutzhals said. “We are aware that there will be huge expenditure within the system. But we’re not too concerned about it, because we have direct line of communication from the national government to the regional government to the hospital directors.”

Denmark has been able to provide widespread testing to its citizens — in some cities it is offering drive-through tests to anyone with symptoms of the common cold. “A lot of people with regular cold symptoms got tested who never would have been tested elsewhere,” Kutzhals said.

National authorities first tried to buy commercially-available testing kits. When those were taking too long, authorities circulated the chemical formulas for diagnostic tests among labs across the country so that each lab could formulate the tests themselves.

Lawmakers on Thursday passed emergency legislation that gives national authorities sweeping powers to force citizens to get tested, stay quarantined, and get vaccines if ever they become available — powers so all-encompassing that some officials said they were the most extensive since World War II.

As of Friday morning, Denmark had tested 3,747 people. By Saturday evening, it had reported 836 cases and one death, an 81-year-old man who had a preexisting illness.

South Korea: Almost 250,000 tested, mostly for free, but hospitals in hard-hit area are overwhelmed

South Korea’s single-payer system has supported a massive testing endeavor that, along with extensive contact tracing, may be helping to lower the rate of coronavirus infections.

Limited availability of test kits was seen as one of the problems that aggravated the 2015 MERS outbreak in South Korea. After that, the country introduced an “emergency usage approval” system that expedited authorization of test kits for pathogens of pandemic potential. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved quickly to work with local biotech companies to develop test kits and put them to use.

South Korea has administered a huge number of tests — more than 240,000 — about 10 times as many a day as Japan. As of Sunday morning, the country had reported more than 8,000 confirmed cases, 72 deaths and 510 recoveries.

“Unhampered government intervention into the health-care sector is an advantage when the virus is spreading fast across the country,” said Choi Jae-wook, a professor of preventive medicine at Korea University in Seoul. “However, the centralized mechanism was slow to make use of the medical judgments of doctors on the ground.”

Free tests were initially granted to anyone who had traveled to China, or had come into contact with other infected people. Others could still get a test, but had to pay the cost, about $134. Now, the tests are covered for anyone with a doctor’s referral.

“Many patients who didn’t qualify for the government-set criteria gave up on testing because of the cost,” Choi Jae-wook said. “If individual doctors could have approved coronavirus tests faster, many missed cases could have been detected in advance.”

In Daegu, the southeastern city that accounts for over two-thirds of South Korea's cases, the shortage of hospital beds is a huge problem.

As patients with serious symptoms get priority in hospital bed assignment, about 2,000 coronavirus patients have been asked to quarantine themselves at home.

“The beds are allocated based on how symptomatic a virus patient is,” Daegu city spokesman Hong Heon-joo said. “It does not matter how much the patient is willing to pay for it out of his or her pocket.”