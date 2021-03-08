Meghan said that when she was a senior member of the royal family, she had suicidal thoughts, but when she tried to seek help she was told that it “wouldn’t be good for the institution.”

“I just didn’t want to be alive any more. And that was a very real and clear and frightening and constant thought,” she said.

She also recalled that when she was pregnant, there were “concerns and conversations about how dark” the skin of her unborn child might be.

AD

AD

Winfrey, who was stunned by the comments, asked: “What? Who is having that conversation?”

Meghan said that the conversations were relayed to her by Harry, but declined to say who said them. “I think that would be very damaging to them,” she said.

The allegations raise difficult questions for the palace regarding their support for mental health issues and attitudes toward racism.

As of early Monday morning, the palace had not commented on the interview.

Britain’s children’s minister, Vicky Ford, told Sky News that there was “absolutely no place for racism in our society,” although she said she hadn’t seen the interview, which aired Sunday night in the United States, and will air Monday night in Britain.

AD

It was live blogged, however, by many British newspapers, and on Monday was leading news coverage. Some of the late editions of newspapers ran the stories on their front pages. The front page of the Daily Mirror read: “They asked how dark Archie’s skin would be,” while The Daily Mail’s splash read: “Meghan accuses Palace of racism.”

AD

The couple’s supporters and detractors — of whom there are many — were quick to weigh in.

Tennis legend Serena Williams tweeted praise for her “selfless friend.” Meghan’s “words illustrate the pain and cruelty she's experienced,” she said.

Bernice King, Martin Luther King Jr’s youngest child, tweeted “Royalty is not a shield from the devastation and despair of racism.”

AD

Amanda Gorman, the poet who rose to global fame when she performed at President Biden's inauguration, wrote: “Meghan was the Crown's greatest opportunity for change, regeneration, and reconciliation in a new era. They didn't just maltreat her light--they missed out on it.”

Constance White, former editor in chief of Essence magazine, said that she thought “overall, it was a win” for Harry and Meghan.

“I thought Meghan Markle was very authentic and vulnerable,” she told Sky News, adding that “Americans like to see a mama bear protecting her cubs.”

AD

Piers Morgan, a British talk show host who never seems to tire of slighting the couple, tweeted that the interview was a “disgraceful betrayal of the Queen and the Royal Family.”

AD

“I expect all this vile destructive self-serving nonsense from Meghan Markle - but for Harry to let her take down his family and the Monarchy like this is shameful,” he said.

Harry told Winfrey that they would not have stepped away from their roles if they received more support from the family. He recalled that, before they publicly announced they were stepping back as senior royals, he was talking to the queen and his father, Prince Charles, heir to the throne. And then, his father stopped taking his calls.

“I feel really let down because he’s been through something similar, he knows what pain feels like and Archie’s his grandson. But at the same time, of course I will always love him but there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship.”

AD

AD

He said that he felt “trapped within the system” when he was a senior member of the royal family, adding that his father and brother are also “trapped.”

Harry said that the royal family were “scared” of the British tabloids turning on them.

Dan Wootton, former executive editor of The Sun newspaper, tweeted that the couple had “blown up their relationship with the Royal Family, especially Charles and William, in the Oprah tell-all.