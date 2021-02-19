Also worth noting, the queen’s “conversations” (more than one) were with the duke — not the duchess.

After they walked away last year from their lives as “working royals” in Britain, the palace agreed to a 12-month review to see if some compromise could be struck, whereby the couple would continue to represent the monarch as part-timers — half Hollywood, half pomp and circumstance.

Starting in the spring, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will start a new life away from their duties as senior royals. (Alexa Juliana Ard/The Washington Post)

Alas, the queen has never liked the concept of “one foot in, one foot out” for working royals. You are either in the castle — or “The Firm,” as it is casually known — or you are beyond the walls and on your own.

The statement from Buckingham Palace put the onus on the couple, now living in the oceanside hills south of Santa Barbara, Calif., on a $15 million estate, while they podcast, endorse products and prepare to produce content for Netflix.

Oprah Winfrey is one of their neighbors. The palace is said to be bracing for possible embarrassments after CBS announced earlier this week that it will air a 90-minute program, “Oprah with Meghan and Harry,” on March 7.

“Winfrey will speak with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure,” the network said in a statement.

The palace spun the yanking of their patronages as something that just must be done in accord with tradition, but stressed no hard feelings.

“While all are saddened by their decision” not to come home and return to royal duties, Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, “remain much loved members of the family,” the palace said.

The couple have announced they are expecting a second child, due in the spring.

The honorary military appointments and royal patronages held by Harry and Meghan will be returned to the queen, before being redistributed among working members of the royal family.

This is a blow to Harry, certainly.

His life has been very much intertwined with his military service (he did two tours in Afghanistan as a forward air controller and a helicopter pilot) and with his support of British sporting life.

But no more will the prince serve as captain general of the Royal Marines, a role passed to him from his grandfather, Prince Philip, who had held the post for 64 years. The 99-year-old Philip spent his third night in a hospital under observation after feeling poorly. The palace said it is not coronavirus-related.

Gone, too, is Harry’s post as “commodore-in-chief, small ships and diving” in the Royal Navy.

Meghan, a former TV actress, will also surrender her patronage of the National Theatre, bestowed to her by the queen, who herself had held the honor for 45 years.

In all, the couple are saying goodbye to formal relations with the Royal Marines, the Royal Air Force Honington base, Royal Navy Small Ships and Diving, the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, the Rugby Football Union, the Rugby Football League, the Royal National Theatre and the Association of Commonwealth Universities.

A spokesperson for the couple said: “As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the [United Kingdom] and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organisations they have represented regardless of official role.”