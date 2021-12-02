Knauf told the court that he provided information to the book’s authors, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, and that he had discussed this with the duchess. He also said in his witness statement that he had emailed Harry about the meeting and that the prince said: “I totally agree that we have to be able to say we didn’t have anything to do with it. Equally, you giving the right context and background to them would help get some truths out there.”