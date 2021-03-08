The duchess said she reached “a breaking point,” that she had suicidal thoughts, and couldn’t be left alone, for fear of what she might do to herself.

Meghan said she sought help from the palace, seeking out professional mental health care, but was rebuffed and told, essentially, to buck up and ride it out.

AD

“I didn’t want to be alive anymore,” Meghan told Winfrey. “I thought it would have solved everything for everyone.”

The two-hour interview was not light entertainment, and despite taking place in the southern California sunshine the program was at times — using Harry’s own words — “very dark.”

AD

While the couple had only kind words to say about Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, they heaped derision on the palace, which they described as especially cruel, almost unfeeling.

They didn’t name names, instead often referring to Buckingham Palace, the House of Windsor and the royal family and staff as “The Firm” or “the institution,” making it unclear who they were complaining about.

AD

Did the interview do significant harm to the monarchy in the public eye? Likely not, at least not irreparable harm — in part because after Season 4 of the Netflix hit series “The Crown” many people assume the royals are distant and dysfunctional.

And indeed, that’s how Harry and Meghan described them, as a family “trapped” in their roles and who “lived in fear” of Britain’s tabloid press.

The interview aired in the United States, and made the front pages of the British newspapers. But Britons will have to wait until Monday at 9 p.m. to watch on ITV in the United Kingdom.

Early reaction in Britan focused on Meghan’s confession that she felt suicidal. Whether the interview turns out to be good or bad for the Sussexes is hard to predict, as the couple has become polarizing in Britain, with many Meghan fans and detractors. The Winfrey show, though, did allow the couple to explain themselves, the pressures they felt and their reasons for leaving Britain.

AD

AD

The prince said there was an “invisible contract” between the House of Windsor and the tabloids, whereby the royal family are willing to wine and dine the press to get better treatment.

“I’m acutely aware of where my family stand and how acutely scared they are of the tabloids turning on them,” he said.

Harry described this as “control by fear” by the tabloids.

The couple charged that the coverage of Meghan — and the couple’s first son Archie — was racist.

Equally disturbing to them, the duchess said that when she was pregnant with Archie there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born.”

Those conversation were with Harry not with Meghan.

AD

Asked by Winfrey who had told her husband that, Meghan replied family. “I think that would be very damaging to them,” she said. “Those were conversations family had with him.”

AD

Harry declined to say who the conversation was with.

The couple stressed that they would have preferred to remain — for the rest of their lives — as “senior working royals,” but said the atmosphere was too poisonous.

The duchess said the palace public relations teams were willing to lie to protect other members of the royal family, but would not correct false reports about her.

“They weren’t willing to protect me and my husband,” Meghan said.

Or as Harry put it: “Share some truth or call the dogs off or whatever.”

To give one example, Meghan said stories that claimed she had made Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, cry were in fact the opposite of what occurred, and that rather, Kate had made Meghan cry in a spat over dresses for the flower girls at the wedding.

AD

The televised conversation had echoes of the famous 1995 BBC interview with Princess Diana.

AD

In that exchange, Diana told Martin Bashir about Prince Charles and his adultery, her bulimia and not getting support from the palace.

Meghan spoke of suicidal thoughts and not getting support from the palace.

The duchess said she entered the royal family “naively,” and even needed a quick lesson in a proper curtsy minutes before she met the queen for the first time.

In the interview, Meghan sought to correct some headlines. She said it was untrue that she and Harry didn’t want Archie to have the title of prince, saying it was a decision by others.

Meghan said she cared less about the title than the impact of not being Prince Archie. She said her son would not be provided with security.

AD

Harry said the palace pulled their security details and that after the Daily Mail published their location of their temporary home in the Vancouver area of Canada, the couple felt exposed and vulnerable.

AD

Both of them mentioned death threats. “I never thought I would have my security removed. Because I was born into that risk,” Harry said.

Harry said the couple did everything they could to remain in the family. He spoke of “a lot of pain” with his father, who at one point, stopped taking his calls from Canada.

The prince, too, spoke of his own fragile mental health and how his wife helped him to understand his own suffering.

“I was trapped but I didn’t know I was trapped,” Harry said.

Winfrey expressed surprise, saying Harry was beloved, that he was a prince, so how exactly he was trapped?