In the video, released on social media by CBS, Oprah asks Meghan: “How do you feel about the palace hearing you speak your truth today?”

Meghan replied: “I don’t know how they could expect that, after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm,” — the term the royals are said to use for the whole apparatus of the family — “is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us.”

“And, if that comes with risk of losing things, I mean, I … there is a lot that has been lost already.”

The clip was less than 30-seconds long, but it quickly dominated news websites and broadcast bulletins in Britain.

The latest teaser released ahead of Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey shows the Duchess accused Buckingham Palace of “perpetuating falsehoods.” (Reuters)

The interview was recorded before Buckingham Palace’s highly unusual statement on Wednesday night that they would investigate allegations that Meghan bullied members of her staff.

Those allegations, reported in the Times of London, do not describe the alleged bullying behavior. It remains unclear what Meghan did or said to staff, if anything.

In response to those claims, Meghan’s spokesman said: “The duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.”

