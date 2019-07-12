The urn containing the ashes of the sailor of the sunken boat is placed from a ship into River Danube by a ship’s captain during the funeral ceremony of the two Hungarian victims of the boat accident last May in Budapest, Hungary, Friday, July 12, 2019. They were the two crew members of a tourist boat carrying 33 South Korean tourists that was crashed by a large river cruise ship and sank in River Danube at a pier of Margaret Bridge in Budapest on May 29, killing 28 people. The remains of the captain of the boat will be buried on the land later. Seven Korean tourists survived the accident. (Szilard Koszticsak/MTI via AP) (Associated Press)

BUDAPEST, Hungary — More than a dozen vessels have taken part in a memorial ceremony for the two-man Hungarian crew killed in a collision when a tour boat with South Korean tourists sank after colliding with a cruise ship on the Danube River.

During Friday’s commemoration, an urn with the ashes of the sailor was placed in the river not far from the scene of the May 29 crash in downtown Budapest. The remains of the captain of the Hableany (Mermaid) will be buried later in a private ceremony.

Onlookers paid their respects to the victims by tossing flower petals into the river and lighting candles. A large wreath was also put in the water in memory of the 26 South Koreans killed in the mishap.

