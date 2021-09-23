Draghi has been positioning himself to take on a greater leadership role, observers say. He was a prominent voice in Europe’s reaction to the Afghanistan withdrawal, pushing for an emergency summit of the G-20, criticizing the E.U.’s disorganized stance on accepting refugees, and calling President Biden during the evacuation efforts. In March, Draghi made headlines when he blocked the export of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine doses from the E.U. amid a shortage inside the bloc. And he has been talking of using nearly 200 billion euros in E.U. money to enact an “epochal” pandemic recovery.