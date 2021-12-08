Scholz’s path to becoming Europe’s most powerful leader has been fraught. He enjoyed the stature of vice chancellor and finance minister in Merkel’s final, and most turbulent, government, but his center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) struggled to distinguish itself after years supporting Merkel’s conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU). Facing historically low poll numbers, Scholz stood an outside chance for much of the election campaign. But as his rivals fumbled, his prospects — and those of his party — improved.