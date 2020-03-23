The 65-year-old, who has led Germany since 2005, was informed about the doctor’s test shortly after holding a news conference announcing new measures to curb the spread of the virus.
On Monday, she led a Cabinet meeting by phone from home.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever or coughing. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
