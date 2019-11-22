But she says with new challenges like digital transformation and the fight against climate change, the party needs to look to the future, while overcoming new pressures like Russian aggression and trade disputes with the U.S.

Merkel says: “we need to find solutions for the world of tomorrow” and ensure that the CDU is the party of “Germany’s strong center.”

She says: “I want to continue to work for that as chancellor.”

