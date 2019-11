When they opened the box, they found a black substance at the center of each roll. Mexican-produced heroin is often referred to “black tar,” because it is processed differently than white or tan powder heroin.

The candy is made of tamarind pulp, which is normally reddish-brown in color. Tests later confirmed the substance was heroin.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD