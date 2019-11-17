Police say they’ve sent a team to investigate the circumstances of the shooting, which took place at the Gorski Kotar mountains, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the border with Bosnia.

Rights groups have accused Croatian authorities of using excessive force against migrants illegally entering from Bosnia and Serbia. Croatia has repeatedly denied the charges.

Thousands of migrants from the Middle East, Africa and Asia have become stuck in the Balkans while trying to reach Western Europe.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD