Volunteer Senad Piric says the “conditions are not suitable for animals, let alone people.” He says migrants have faced racist insults while only volunteers like himself have tried to help.

Impoverished Bosnia has been struggling with the influx of thousands of migrants who are passing through the Balkan country toward the European Union.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD