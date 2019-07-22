WARSAW, Poland — Prosecutors in Poland say the father of a 5-year-old boy whose body was found over the weekend is the sole suspect in the child’s slaying.

The father was killed after he threw himself under a train on July 10, the same day Dawid Zukowski’s mother reported her son missing. The parents were separated and the mother, a Russian citizen, said the father failed to deliver the boy to her.

Police carried out a massive search for the boy along a highway between Grodzisk Mazowiecki and Warsaw, where the father had driven before he died. The body was found Saturday in bushes by a water reservoir near the highway.

The spokesman for Warsaw prosecutors, Lukasz Lapczynski, said Monday that an autopsy would be performed to determine how Dawid died.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.