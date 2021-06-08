Mladic’s appeal, against both the charges and the sentencing, was dismissed in its “entirety,” according to the judgment.
It closed the appeals for Mladic, dubbed the “Butcher of Bosnia,” and marked the end of the last trial at the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia, which the U.N. Security Council set up a quarter of a century ago.
His crimes include directing the July 1995 massacre of more than 7,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys at Srebrenica, a supposed U.N. safe haven. The court found that his role was instrumental to the massacre, saying that the crimes would not have been committed without his actions.
He was also convicted of playing a part in the destruction of Sarajevo during a four-year siege.
“Mladic ranks among the most notorious war criminals in modern history,” Serge Brammertz, chief prosecutor of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals in The Hague, said in a statement. “He intentionally used his military command to attack, kill, torture, rape and expel innocent civilians for no reason other than their ethnicity and religion.”
“His name should be consigned to the list of history’s most depraved and barbarous figures,” the statement added.
An appeal by the prosecution for Mladic to also be convicted of an additional charge of genocide for ethnic cleansing during the earlier days of the war was also dismissed by the court. Mladic was arrested in 2011 after 16 years in hiding.
Some of the survivors of the war gathered outside court Tuesday, and Brammertz thanked witnesses that came forward. Still, throughout the former Yugoslavia, thousands of war crimes suspects from all sides remain to be investigated and prosecuted, he said.
“The final ruling by the international tribunal in the case against Ratko Mladic is another important step to provide justice to the victims,” Charles Michel, president of the European Council wrote on Twitter. “It will help us all put the painful past behind us and to put the future first.”