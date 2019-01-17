Belarusan model Anastasia Vashukevich is escorted by Thai immigration officers before her deportation in Bangkok on Jan. 17, 2019. (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

A model from Belarus who claimed to have recordings shedding light on the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia was detained at a Moscow airport Thursday on prostitution allegations, the police said.

The model, Anastasia Vashukevich, had been deported from Thailand earlier in the day after spending nine months in prison on charges of conspiracy and soliciting prostitution.

She was booked to fly to Minsk, Belarus, but was detained along with three others traveling with her as she changed planes in Moscow, according to her husband and another person traveling with her.

The four now face charges of inducement into prostitution, said a police statement quoted by the Interfax news agency. They face a maximum of six years in prison.

Vashukevich, a model and self-described “sex expert,” claimed that she had recorded meetings between Russian metals magnate Oleg Deripaska and unspecified Americans in 2016 to discuss Russian interference in the U.S. election.

Vashukevich posted video of Deripaska meeting with a senior Russian official on a yacht, but Deripaska has denied wrongdoing, and no evidence has emerged that she possessed any new details about the election.

Soon after Vashukevich’s apparent connection to Deripaska came to light early last year, she and several Russians were arrested while conducting what she described as a sex training seminar for Russian tourists in the Thai resort town of Pattaya.

On Tuesday, she and her seven co-defendants pleaded guilty, clearing the way for them to be deported.

