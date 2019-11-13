If no one secures parliamentary support for a new government within three months, early elections would be called.
Moldova is one of the poorest countries in Europe, plagued by corruption and political turmoil. The country of 2.7 million people has been a politically strategic area for the West and Russia since it won independence after the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.
