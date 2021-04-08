The primates were spotted roaming the area in a pack, but zoo employees were unable to recapture them and eventually lost track of them. A few hours later they were spotted, recaptured and returned to their cages without incident, police said.
“The animals apparently took advantage of the nice weather and spent the afternoon on the edge of a forest near the zoo,” police said.
The Barbary macaque is native to the Atlas Mountains of North Africa and has a small but famous presence across the water in Europe in the British territory of Gibraltar.
