Local police have opened a criminal probe into the incident.
Ukraine has seen numerous cases of vandalism at Jewish cemeteries and Holocaust memorials across the country. Hateful graffiti has also been painted on synagogues and Jewish institutions across the country.
In November, vandals painted swastikas on a monument to prominent Yiddish author Sholem Aleichem in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital.
Kryvyi Rih was occupied by the Nazis between 1941 and 1944.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.