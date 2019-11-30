Coast guard crew rescued 149 migrants from the Mediterranean waters on Nov. 23 when their boat overturned in choppy seas off the southern Italian island. Searchers found five bodies the next day.
Survivors told rescuers about 20 migrants were missing from the boat, which had been launched by Libya-based human traffickers.
Thousands of people fleeing poverty or violence in their homelands try to reach Europe by sea.
