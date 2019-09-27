Bulldozers buried 136 dead dolphins.
BIOS Cape Verde, a volunteer environmental association in the former Portuguese colony, said on its Facebook page Friday it took samples from 50 dolphins and four others were placed in deep freeze by the local council.
The group said veterinarians from the University of Las Palmas in Spain’s Canary Islands are due in the coming days to perform tests.
