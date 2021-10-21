Without officially labeling the new restrictions a lockdown, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced that from Oct. 28 to Nov. 7, everything — schools, gyms, restaurants and other nonessential businesses — will be closed, with the exception of grocery stores, pharmacies and medical centers. Theaters and museums can continue working at 50 percent occupancy and with the use of digital codes for people who are vaccinated or have recently tested negative for the coronavirus.