SOS Mediterranee said it was temporarily suspending its operations “until the circumstances allow us to safely resume our work” but respected MSF’s stance.
The two groups have jointly conducted rescue operations on the vessel Ocean Viking, rescuing thousand of people in distress at sea over the past years. The ship will remain in port for now.
MSF accused European governments of “instrumentalizing outbreak control measures to justify the violation of international law and humanitarian principles, leaving the most vulnerable to die at Europe’s borders.”
