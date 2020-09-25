French authorities immediately opened an investigation for “attempted murder.” Prime Minister Jean Castex announced that he was convening a crisis cell at the French Interior Ministry, and Paris police cordoned off the area in the east of the city. Paris officials announced that children in nearby schools would kept inside during the active investigation.
The attack comes amid the ongoing and highly publicized trial of 14 alleged accomplices involved in the 2015 attack on Charlie Hebdo’s offices and on a kosher supermarket outside Paris, in which four hostages were killed.
In January 2015, Charlie Hebdo was targeted for having printed cartoons of the prophet Muhammad, strictly prohibited by the Muslim faith. (Its offices were also firebombed in 2010 for the same reason.) The two brothers who attacked its offices in 2015 were affiliated with al-Qaeda. They were recorded saying as they fled the scene that they had “avenged the prophet.”
To mark the opening of the trial and all the emotion it aroused in France earlier this month, Charlie Hebdo again published caricatures of the prophet Muhammad on its cover. The newspaper’s editor, Laurent Sourisseau, reported that Charlie Hebdo was again threatened by al-Qaeda for having published the caricatures in early September.
The motive of the two attackers in Friday’s knife assault was not immediately clear.