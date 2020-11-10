The ceasefire triggered outrage overnight in the Armenian capital of Yerevan where angry protesters broke into government buildings after a somber Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced the agreement late that night. They ransacked Pashinyan’s office and broke windows and furniture in government buildings.

The cease-fire came two days after Azerbaijan claimed it had won control of the ancient city of Shusha, known in Armenia as Shushi, an important symbolic goal for Azerbaijan. The Ministry of Defense posted a video Monday of the deserted-looking city with Azerbaijani flags flying over government buildings being saluted by soldiers.

Celebrations erupted in the Azerbaijan capital of Baku when news of the cease-fire was made public.

Turkey’s support for Azerbaijan dramatically shifted the strategic regional balance, paving the way for Azerbaijan’s swift gains.

On the battlefield, drones that Azerbaijan had bought from Turkey and Israel proved decisive, destroying hundreds of Armenian tanks, and wiping out air defense systems in Nagorno-Karabakh. Recent videos also showed dug-in Armenian soldiers being killed by the drones.

Azerbaijan, enriched in recent decades on Caspian Sea oil, invested much of its wealth in buying military equipment in a bid to overturn its humiliating loss in the 1988-1994 war that saw Nagorno-Karabakh, which has a large Armenian population, split from Azerbaijan and declare independence.

Announcing the agreement on Russian television, Putin said Russian peacekeepers would be deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Lachin Corridor — the vital thin strip of land that connects Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh.

Aliyev said the deal guaranteed the reopening of transport links in the region.

Under the deal, Armenian forces will withdraw from Nagorno-Karabakh and control of the Lachin Corridor and Aghdam and Kalbajar regions will be returned to Azerbaijan in coming weeks, allowing the return of Azerbaijan refugees who fled in the early 1990s.

Nagorno-Karabakh’s independence declaration led to the 1988-1994 war and to Azerbaijan’s loss of the region along with seven adjacent areas.

Three decades of talks failed to resolve the impasse although Nagorno-Karabakh independence is not recognized internationally.

Pashinyan, the Armenian leader, said he took the “extremely difficult decision” to agree to the cease-fire because the military had insisted on it. Nagorno-Karabakh President Arayik Harutyunyan said he had given his consent and that he had no choice but to agree to save lives and avoid the loss of more territory.

Armenia’s Defense Ministry released a statement Tuesday saying the military had “done everything possible and impossible” in the war against Azerbaijan.

“But the time has come to stop the bloodshed. The political leadership of Armenia, Russia, and Azerbaijan reached an agreement.” The cease-fire follows several other failed attempts, but this one appeared to have a greater chance of holding because of the involvement of Russian peacekeepers.

“Internally displaced persons and refugees will return to the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh and the adjacent districts under the oversight of UNHCR,” Putin told Russian television, referring to the U.N. refugee agency. “The parties will also exchange prisoners of war, other detained persons, and war dead,” he added.