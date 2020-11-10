“What is happening in Karabakh is a truly great tragedy,” said Putin. “I hope that all the steps we have taken recently will lead to the establishment of a long-term peace for the benefit of the peoples of Azerbaijan and Armenia.”

Under the deal, Armenian forces will withdraw from Nagorno-Karabakh and control of the strategic Lachin Corridor and Aghdam and Kalbajar regions will be given back to Azerbaijan in coming weeks, allowing the return of Azerbaijan refugees who fled in the early 1990s.

Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev claimed the deal also involved the deployment of Turkish peacekeepers, but Russian officials said there was no such agreement. However Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said the possibility of a cease-fire monitoring center in Azerbaijan involving Turkey had been discussed, “but the nuances of its deployment are subject to a separate agreement.”

The cease-fire deal triggered outrage overnight in the Armenian capital of Yerevan where angry protesters broke into government buildings after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced the agreement. They ransacked Pashinyan’s office and broke windows and furniture in government buildings.

Peskov said he hoped that Armenians would accept Pashinyan’s statement about the reasons for signing the agreement.

The cease-fire came two days after Azerbaijan claimed it had won control of the ancient city of Shusha, known in Armenia as Shushi, an important symbolic goal for Azerbaijan. The Ministry of Defense posted a video Monday of the deserted-looking city with Azerbaijani flags flying over government buildings being saluted by soldiers.

Celebrations erupted in the Azerbaijan capital of Baku when news of the cease-fire was made public.

Aliyev spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Tuesday and the leaders congratulated one another on Azerbaijan’s “brilliant victory,” Azerbaijani media reported, citing the country’s presidential press service.

Turkey’s support for Azerbaijan dramatically shifted the strategic regional balance and paved the way for Azerbaijan’s swift gains.

In the fighting, drones that Azerbaijan had bought from Turkey and Israel proved decisive, destroying hundreds of Armenian tanks, wiping out air defense systems and killing dug-in soldiers in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijan, enriched in recent decades on Caspian Sea oil, invested much of its wealth in buying military equipment in a bid to overturn its humiliating loss in the 1988-1994 war that saw Nagorno-Karabakh, which has a large Armenian population, split from Azerbaijan and declare independence.

Announcing the agreement on Russian television, Putin said Russian peacekeepers would be deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Lachin Corridor — the vital thin strip of land that connects Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh.

Aliyev said the deal guaranteed the reopening of transport links in the region.

Nagorno-Karabakh’s independence declaration led to the 1988-1994 war and to Azerbaijan’s loss of the region along with seven adjacent areas.

Three decades of talks failed to resolve the impasse although Nagorno-Karabakh independence is not recognized internationally. France and the United States, co-chairs with Russia of the Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe — which has mediated efforts to resolve the conflict — played no part in the agreement, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said.

Pashinyan, the Armenian leader, said he took the “extremely difficult decision” to agree to the cease-fire because the military had insisted on it. He said the decision was “inexpressibly painful for me personally and our people.”

“I made this decision after the army kept insisting for a long time on the need to take such a step. The army said that it is necessary to stop, that there are certain problems and they either do not see the possibility to solve them or the resources for their resolution have been exhausted,” he said.

Nagorno-Karabakh President Arayik Harutyunyan said there was no choice but to agree to save lives and avoid the loss of more territory.

He said the fall of Shusha or Shushi was the hardest night of his life, spelling out a string of territorial losses since war broke out Sept. 27.

“As a result of 43 days of fighting we lost Fizuli district, Jabrayil district, Kubatlu, Zangelan districts, most of Hadrut district, some parts of Martuni and Askeran districts and most importantly Shushi,” he said, adding that Azerbaijan’s forces had come within a couple of miles of the regional capital of Stepanakert.

“If the fighting continued at that pace we would lost Artsakh within days, and would have had many more victims,” he said referring to Nagorno-Karabakh. “We suffered very heavy human losses yesterday during the last few hours in the Martuni district, due to the drone attacks of the adversary.”

Armenia’s Defense Ministry released a statement Tuesday saying the military had “done everything possible and impossible” in the war against Azerbaijan.

“But the time has come to stop the bloodshed. The political leadership of Armenia, Russia, and Azerbaijan reached an agreement.” The cease-fire follows several other failed attempts, but this one appeared to have a greater chance of holding because of the involvement of Russian peacekeepers.

“Internally displaced persons and refugees will return to the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh and the adjacent districts under the oversight of UNHCR,” Putin told Russian television, referring to the U.N. refugee agency. “The parties will also exchange prisoners of war, other detained persons, and war dead,” he added.

