NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg pushed back Wednesday against Macron’s repeated comments that the alliance was suffering “brain death,” growing animated as he trumpeted what he said were NATO’s successes in recent years.

“That’s not the case,” Stoltenberg said on his way into the meeting, after being asked whether the alliance’s brain activity had indeed flatlined. “NATO is agile, NATO is active, NATO is adapting.”

He said that the disagreements weren’t a challenge to NATO’s fundamental mission of defending each other in case of attack.

“What we have proven, and what we also show today, is that NATO is able to overcome these differences and then be united around our core task to defend and protect each other,” he said.

Trump was scheduled for a day of highs and lows: after the three-hour discussion with all 28 other NATO leaders, he planned to have lunch with representatives from countries that are meeting spending alliance spending guidelines. It could be a moment to showcase his efforts to boost European defense contributions.

But he will also have a one-on-one meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has clashed with him in the past. Germany says it will meet the spending goals only in 2030, six years later than it agreed in 2014.

While in London, he has found that the summit’s host, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has been avoiding public contact with him. Johnson faces an election on Dec. 12, and with Trump deeply unpopular in Britain, too much facetime between the two populists could be politically toxic.

Trump tweeted Wednesday that the two men had a cordial conversation the evening before.

“Enjoyed my meeting with Prime Minister @BorisJohnson of the United Kingdom at @10DowningStreet last night,” Trump wrote. “Talked about numerous subjects including @NATO and Trade.”

Johnson tried to brush off a question Wednesday morning about why he was avoiding photos with Trump, declaring that “I’m going to be photographed with every possible leader of NATO. We’re having a very successful meeting.”

Macron appeared to be spoiling for a fight at the meeting, determined to spark a discussion about NATO’s fundamental goals after complaining that it had become overly focused on defense spending and budget figures in the Trump era.

“My statements on NATO triggered some reactions. I do stand by them. It is a burden we share: we can’t put money and pay the cost of our soldiers’ lives without being clear on the fundamentals of what NATO should be,” Macron tweeted late Tuesday. “Tomorrow, I will stand up for the French and European interests.”

At the meeting, leaders are expected to approve a slew of new defense plans in a choreographed move intended to paper over the contentious relations of recent years. They will agree that outer space is a military domain that NATO needs to defend.

