NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters at the Black Sea port of Odessa on Wednesday that NATO supports Ukraine’s efforts to pull back heavy weapons in the east.

“We welcome all efforts to reduce tensions and withdraw forces and to make sure that we have a peaceful resolution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine,” said Stoltenberg, who visited four NATO vessels that stopped by Odessa during their Black Sea patrol.

He also said that Russia has a “special responsibility” in the conflict and urged Moscow to “withdraw all their troops and their officers” from the area.

Russia has denied sending lethal weapons to the separatists, let alone the troops, but overwhelming evidence suggests otherwise.

In Moscow, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said Wednesday that Moscow welcomes Ukraine’s pullback but is waiting for the disengagement to be completed before calling a date for the peace talks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who was elected in April, made it a top priority of his presidency to put an end to the conflict that has killed more than 13,000 people and displaced more than a million people.

Speaking at a conference in Mariupol just 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the front line, Zelenskiy on Wednesday stressed the need not only to stop the hostilities and bring the rebel-held region back into Kyiv’s fold but also spoke about “reconciliation and healing the wounds” between people in the rebel-held areas and other Ukrainians.

In an apparent reaction to street protests by nationalists and veterans against the weaponry pullback, Zelenskiy said the government “has to find a solution that would be supported by an absolute majority.”

“Society needs to be aware and needs to accept the terms of the re-integration” of the rebel-occupied territories, he said. “The lack of a common vision will paralyze our movement.”

