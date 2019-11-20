Wednesday’s meeting at NATO headquarters is aimed at finalizing the “summit deliverables;” the results will be announced at the Dec. 3-4 leaders’ gathering near London.
The ministers will endorse a confidential report laying out NATO’s new policy toward China. They will announce space as the “fifth domain” of security, following land, sea, air and cyberspace.
Testy ties with Russia and counter-terrorism efforts are also on the agenda.
