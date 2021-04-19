In social media posts, doctors affiliated with Navalny said his health has rapidly deteriorated from the hunger strike and possible lingering effects from the nerve-agent poisoning that nearly killed him in August.

Yaroslav Ashikhmin, Navalny’s personal physician, said blood tests revealing high potassium were indicative of kidney failure and that severe heart-rhythm disturbances threatened cardiac arrest.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Our patient could die at any moment,” Ashikhmin said on Facebook.

Russia’s federal penitentiary service said Monday: “At the present time, Navalny’s health is assessed as satisfactory, and he is being examined daily by a physician.”

“With the patient’s consent, he was prescribed vitamin therapy,” the statement added.

Navalny was poisoned with a chemical weapon in the same class as the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok while traveling from Siberia last August. U.S. and European authorities have blamed the attack on Russian state agents and have responded with sanctions against Russian organizations and individuals.

After recovering in Germany from the nerve-agent attack, Navalny returned to Russia in January, and he was immediately arrested for violating the terms of his parole from a 2014 embezzlement case. Navalny and his allies have denounced the case as trumped-up charges to silence him. He was sentenced to more than two years in a penal colony.

The penitentiary service said Monday that Navalny was transferred from Penal Colony No. 2, about 60 miles east of Moscow, to a special unit of the regional hospital in Penal Colony No. 3, which “specializes in the dynamic observation of such patients.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Navalny aide Ivan Zhdanov wrote on Twitter that “this is no hospital.”

Navalny has been moved to “the same torture camp, just with a big medical ward, where seriously ill patients are transferred,” Zhdanov said. “This should be understood only as Navalny’s condition has worsened. And it’s worsened so much that even that torture camp admits it.”

Navalny’s team on Sunday announced new protests in cities across Russia for Wednesday, the same day President Vladimir Putin is set to speak to parliament in an annual address. Navalny has said Putin wants him dead.