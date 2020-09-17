After Navalny became suddenly ill during an Aug. 20 flight to Moscow, his spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, initially said she suspected a cup of tea he drank at an airport cafe in Tomsk that morning was laced with poison because it was the only thing she saw him eat or drink.

But on Thursday morning, his camp revealed that once Navalny was hospitalized, his associates in Tomsk bagged up several items in his room at the Xander Hotel because they didn’t trust Russian investigators.

AD

AD

“It was decided to take everything that could be useful in some hypothetical way and pass it on to doctors in Germany,” Navalny’s Instagram post said. “It was also obvious that the case would not be investigated in Russia. And this is exactly what happened. Almost a month has passed, and Russia has not recognized the fact of Alexei’s poisoning.”

Germany later announced that Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent similar to Novichok, citing “unequivocal” evidence. On Monday, French and Swedish labs independently confirmed Germany’s findings.

Novichok, a class of chemical weapons developed by the former Soviet Union and Russia, was used to poison former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, England, in 2018. Western intelligence also blamed Russian agents for that poisoning.

Navalny has been receiving treatment at Berlin’s Charité hospital since Aug. 22, and he made his first public statement Tuesday, writing on Instagram that he was able to breathe for a full day completely on his own after spending more than three weeks on a respirator. Yarmysh, his spokeswoman, confirmed that Navalny plans to return to Russia once he’s recovered.

AD

AD

Navalny’s camp said the water bottle that was laced with poison was one of the free ones the hotel leaves for guests in its rooms. Navalny took precautions when he traveled: the Russian newspaper Moskovsky Komsomolets, citing security agents surveilling Navalny during his August trip to Siberia, said he stayed in safe houses in Novosibirsk.

At Tomsk’s Xander Hotel, Navalny’s team took more rooms than they required, according to the newspaper, and Navalny did not stay in the room that was registered in his name.