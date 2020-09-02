Navalny, the most fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, fell ill on a plane traveling to Moscow from Tomsk in Siberia on Aug. 20, and aides said they were convinced that he had been poisoned.

Navalny was flown to Charité hospital in Berlin two days later. German doctors announced Aug. 24 that he showed symptoms of poisoning by a cholinesterase inhibitor, a class of chemical agents that includes Novichok and other nerve agents.

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Wednesday that a German military laboratory carried out tests on samples from Navalny at the request of Charité hospital. He said the laboratory found “unequivocal evidence of a chemical nerve agent of the Novichok group.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a news conference that she condemned the poisoning in the “strongest terms” and that the conclusion that a Novichok-type agent was used raised questions that “only the Russian government can answer.”

“The world is expecting answers,” Merkel said.

After Navalny fell ill, Russian doctors ruled out poisoning, suggesting that he had a metabolic disorder. Margarita Simonyan, the editor of the state-owned Russia Today television, tweeted that Navalny probably had low blood sugar from dieting.

On Tuesday, a top Russian health official continued to downplay the incident. Igor Molchanov, the Russian Health Ministry’s chief anesthesiology and critical and emergency care specialist, said slipping into a coma without a clear cause or signs of external influence was “not uncommon.”

“Certainly, and it happens not that rarely. This is one of our principal problems, when we have a patient in a coma of unknown etiology,” Molchanov told Interfax, commenting on Navalny’s condition.

Russian lawmaker Leonid Slutsky, head of the State Duma foreign affairs committee, on Wednesday called on German authorities to substantiate its claim that an agent similar to Novichok was used against Navalny.

Navalny is Russia’s most prominent opposition figure and is known for his YouTube exposés of corruption and graft by Russian politicians, bureaucrats and oligarchs.

He was barred from running in the 2018 presidential election and has been frequently jailed for organizing unsanctioned protests. In July, he announced that he was forced to shut down his Anti-Corruption Foundation after it was crippled by government fines. But he pledged to immediately start up a new organization that would do the same work.

On the Siberia trip where he was poisoned, Navalny was filming another video on alleged corruption by members of Putin’s United Russia party, as well as supporting local candidates in forthcoming regional elections.

In March, authorities froze his bank account and those of all his family members, including his parents, his daughter and even his 11-year-old son.

He is the latest in a succession of Kremlin critics suspected or confirmed to have been poisoned. These include crusading journalist and Kremlin critic Anna Politkovskaya, who fell ill on a flight in 2004 after drinking tea and believed she was poisoned. She survived but was shot dead outside her apartment in 2006.

Alexander Litvinenko, a former Russian intelligence agent living in exile in London, was poisoned with Polonium-210 while drinking tea in a hotel in the British capital. Litvinenko had often criticized corruption in Russia under Putin. A British inquiry later implicated Putin in the killing.

In 2018, Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, nearly died when suspected Russian agents poisoned them with Novichok.

Another possible poisoning victim is Pyotr Verzilov of the political activist group Pussy Riot, whose members, including Verzilov, ran onto the pitch at the World Cup soccer final in front of Putin and other world leaders in 2018 dressed as police. Verzilov fell ill after suspected poisoning just weeks later and, like Navalny, was evacuated to Berlin’s Charité hospital for treatment. Doctors there said it was “highly plausible” that he had been poisoned, but they could not identify a substance.

The husband of a prominent Navalny associate, Lyubov Sobol, was stabbed with a syringe outside the couple’s home in 2016 and injected with a substance that sent him into convulsions. He survived. Sobol said she believed the attack was motivated by her opposition activities.

Other Kremlin critics, including prominent opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, have been assassinated. Nemtsov was shot on a bridge near the Kremlin in 2015.