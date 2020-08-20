The tea “was the only thing Alexei drank this morning,” Yarmysh wrote on Twitter. “Doctors say the toxin is absorbed faster through hot liquid. Now Alexei is unconscious.”
She added that he is on a ventilator.
A year ago, Navalny, 44, was hospitalized with an “acute allergic reaction” a week after being detained, and at the time, Yarmysh said he may have been affected by an unknown chemical substance, citing a physician who observed Navalny at the hospital. In 2017, Navalny was attacked with an antiseptic green dye that damaged vision in one of his eyes.
As the most outspoken member of the Russian opposition, Navalny, who was barred from running for president in 2018, has frequently been jailed and harassed. In March, authorities seized the contents of his bank account as well as the accounts of his wife, son and daughter. Last month, Navalny was forced to close his Anti-Corruption Foundation because of a lawsuit filed by oligarch Yevgeniy Prigozhin, a close associate of President Vladimir Putin.
The foundation exposed graft and other wrongdoing by Russia’s elite for more than a decade, making Navalny an even bigger target for attacks.
In 2018, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that Russia’s arrests and detention of Navalny from 2012 to 2014 violated his rights and appeared to be part of a broader effort “to bring the opposition under control.” Moscow disagreed with the decision.
