Navalny was examined at a civilian hospital Tuesday. In a letter from five physicians affiliated with Navalny, published by Russia’s independent Mediazona news outlet, they urged him to consider that medical care as sufficient for ending the hunger strike.
“Thanks to the tremendous support of good people all over the country and all over the world, we have made tremendous progress,” said Navalny’s Instagram post. He does not have access to the account, but his lawyers are in regular contact with him and posts are made by his allies.
“Two months ago, they only laughed at my requests for medical help and wouldn't give me any medication or allow to pass them to me,” the post continued. “A month ago, I was laughed in the face at phrases like, ‘Can I find out my diagnosis?” and ‘Can I see my own medical records?’ Thank you — now I've been examined twice by a panel of civilian doctors.”
Russia’s treatment of Navalny has drawn international condemnation, including from the United States, which promised “consequences” for the Kremlin if Navalny were to die in prison. His condition, described as being near death by his allies, prompted mass protests throughout Russia on Wednesday.