After being moved to a prison hospital at a penal colony last weekend, Navalny was examined at a civilian hospital Tuesday. In a letter from five physicians affiliated with Navalny, published by Russia’s independent Mediazona news outlet, they urged him to consider that medical care as sufficient for ending the hunger strike.

“Thanks to the tremendous support of good people all over the country and all over the world, we have made tremendous progress,” said Navalny’s Instagram post. He does not have access to the account, but his lawyers are in regular contact with him, and posts are made by his allies.

“Two months ago, they only laughed at my requests for medical help and wouldn’t give me any medication,” the post continued. “A month ago, I was laughed in the face at phrases like, ‘Can I find out my diagnosis?” and ‘Can I see my own medical records?’ Thank you — now I’ve been examined twice by a panel of civilian doctors.”



Russia’s treatment of Navalny has drawn international condemnation, including from the United States, which promised “consequences” for the Kremlin if Navalny were to die in prison. His condition, described as being near death by his allies, prompted mass protests throughout Russia on Wednesday.

Navalny said he is not withdrawing his demand for doctors of his choosing to treat him. His treatment on Tuesday included consultations with a neurosurgeon, a neurologist and a nephrologist at a hospital in the Vladimir region.

On Friday, his personal doctors shared their analysis of Navalny’s test results with independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, calling on Navalny to be transferred to a “civilian multidisciplinary hospital” in Moscow. They said the high levels of potassium and low levels of sodium in his blood “may indicate a direct threat to life.”

Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent in August in what he and Western intelligence agencies say was an attempt on his life carried out by Russian state security agents. Although Navalny returned to Russia after a five-month recovery in Germany, there could be lingering effects on his health.

His attorneys previously said Navalny, 44, has two herniated discs that have caused extreme back pain and numbness in his leg and hands.