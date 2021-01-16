Russia’s prison service said it has “an order to take measures to arrest him when establishing his whereabouts.”

That means he could be detained immediately upon his return from Berlin, where he has been recovering from a nerve agent poisoning during a trip to Siberia in August. Navalny and his supporters say the attack was ordered by President Vladimir Putin — charges the Kremlin denies.

But jailing Navalny could create another conundrum for Putin’s government, analysts said. A throng of supporters are expected to greet Navalny at Vnukovo International Airport — more than 2,000 people responded “going” to one Facebook group.

Arresting him would certainly elevate his image as a political martyr among his backers. A response from Western governments, perhaps in the form of more sanctions, is also possible.

Tatiana Stanovaya, head of political analysis firm R. Politik, wrote on the Telegram messaging app that Navanly’s possible arrest would trigger protests that would test “how far [Russian security services] and the most repressive apparatus of the state can go.”

Navalny has been recovering in Germany since he became gravely ill during an Aug. 20 flight to Moscow from the Siberian city of Tomsk. After receiving initial treatment in Omsk, where the plane made an emergency landing, Navalny was transferred to a Berlin hospital, where he spent more than two weeks in a medically induced coma. He has not been back in Russia since.

In a video interview released Oct. 6, Alexei Navalny said he believed Russia's intelligence services poisoned him with a Novichok nerve agent. (Reuters)

German doctors said Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent similar to the Soviet-era Novichok, which was used to poison former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, England, in 2018. Western intelligence blamed Russian agents for that poisoning.

Navalny has said Putin ordered the hit on his life. The investigative website Bellingcat reported recently that it used telecommunications and travel data to show that eight Russian state security agents were in the vicinity when Navalny was poisoned in Tomsk.

The Kremlin has denied any role in Navalny’s poisoning and has rebuffed Western leaders’ calls for an investigation into what happened.

During a December news conference, Putin seemed to confirm that Navalny was being watched but denied that Moscow was responsible for his poisoning. He said with a laugh: “Who needs him anyway? If we had really wanted, we’d have finished the job.”

The government’s messaging on Navalny — baselessly alleging that he’s in cahoots with the CIA — has had some success in shaping Russian public opinion.

According to a late December poll from the independent Levada Center, 49 percent of respondents said Navalny’s poisoning was either staged or “a provocation of Western special services.” Just 15 percent answered that it was an attempt by authorities to eliminate a political opponent.

In announcing his planned return to Russia, Navalny said on Instagram that he “never considered the choice whether to go back or not.”