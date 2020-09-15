The 44-year-old Navalny became ill during an Aug. 20 flight to Moscow from the Siberian city of Tomsk. By the time the plane made an emergency landing in nearby Omsk, Navalny was unconscious. Yarmysh said she suspected he was poisoned when he drank a cup of tea at the airport that morning.

Doctors in Omsk said they found no traces of poison when treating Navalny for two days, but the Berlin hospital attributed his condition to the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok, the same substance that Britain said Russian state security agents used on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, England, in 2018. On Monday, Germany said French and Swedish labs had confirmed its findings.

Charité said Navalny regained consciousness last week after more than two weeks in a medically induced coma, and he was able to get out of bed for short periods on Monday.



In his Instagram post Tuesday morning, Navalny is shown sitting up in bed beside his wife and two children and without any breathing aids. “Hello, it’s Navalny,” the post reads. “I miss you.”

“I still can’t do much, but yesterday I was able to breathe on my own all day long,” it continues. “I did not use any outside help, not even the simplest valve in my throat. I liked it very much. An amazing, underestimated by many process. I recommend it.”

Navalny’s allies have blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government for Navalny’s poisoning, and an eventual return to Russia could be dangerous. Navalny, who was barred from running for president in 2018, has frequently been jailed and harassed. And this was not the first time he has been the victim of a toxic attack; in 2017, Navalny was attacked with an antiseptic green dye that damaged vision in one of his eyes.

Navalny’s team has published multiple investigations exposing graft and wrongdoing by Russia’s elite. Over the past year, he has encouraged voters to back anti-Kremlin candidates as a message of discontent over Russia’s sagging economy and the unchecked power of Putin, who has the potential to stay in office until 2036 under constitutional changes approved this year.

Navalny-backed candidates won seats in regional elections over the weekend on city councils in Tomsk and Novosibirsk, the two cities Navalny visited on the trip just before he was poisoned. Putin’s United Russia party lost council majorities in both places.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, asked Tuesday about Navalny’s intention to return to the country, said “any citizen of the Russian Federation can leave Russia and return to Russia of his own volition.”

“If the health of this citizen of the Russian Federation improves, of course, this will make everyone glad,” Peskov said.

Despite calls from the West to investigate how Navalny was poisoned, Moscow has not opened a criminal case and has denied any official involvement. A Kremlin summary of a phone conversation Monday between Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron said: “The parties discussed in detail the situation surrounding the Alexei Navalny case. Putin, in turn, reiterated that the unsubstantiated and groundless accusations made against Russia in this context are inappropriate.”

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Russian state television Monday that “Western partners are glancing at us with arrogance, [as if they] have a right to doubt our correctness and professionalism.”