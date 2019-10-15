Israeli officials have said the sentence was excessive and indicated that Russia is seeking the release of a suspected Russian hacker in return for Issachar. Israel is in the process of extraditing the Russian suspect, Aleksey Burkov, to the U.S.

In a statement Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that he and President Reuven Rivlin sent an official request to Putin seeking Issachar’s release.

Netanyahu often boasts of his good relations with Putin.

