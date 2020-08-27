Their last names weren’t disclosed in line with privacy laws.
J. is accused of co-founding the “Goyim Party Germany” group in 2016 while B. is accused of joining the group in 2018. At least six other suspects are under investigation.
Prosecutors allege the group ran a website on which material denying the Holocaust and downplaying or approving of the crimes of the Nazi regime was posted. They said the site also featured “deeply disparaging anti-Semitic propaganda,” including a call to kill Jews.
The two men in custody were administrators for the group and played a leading role, prosecutors said.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.