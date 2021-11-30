So far, 44 omicron variant cases have been reported in 11 countries across Europe, the E.U.’s public health body said Tuesday. Austria, Germany, Portugal and the Netherlands are among the countries where cases of the new variant have been confirmed.
“We have found the Omicron coronavirus variant in two test samples that were taken on Nov. 19 and Nov. 23,” the National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in a statement in Dutch. “It is not clear yet whether these people have visited Southern Africa.”
Late Thursday, South Africa’s top health officials announced that it discovered a potentially more contagious variant of the coronavirus, an announcement that sent the world into panic and stock markets crashing.
The next day, two planes carrying about 600 passengers from South African landed in the Netherlands with 61 people testing positive for the virus, 14 of whom had the omicron variant.
Immediately, all 27 nations in the European Union, Britain, United States and others banned flights from southern African countries. South Africa leaders decried this action as unnecessary and punitive, arguing that just because the nation detected the variant, doesn’t mean it originated there.
The news changes up the timeline for the variant’s arrival in the Netherlands and possibly the rest of Europe.
By the time Dutch authorities were sounding the alarm about a flight from South Africa on Nov. 26, samples of the variant had been collected in Britain, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands.
The earliest samples identified so far still come from southern Africa. The first known case of the variant dates from Nov. 9, a 34-year-old man near Johannesberg. And on Nov. 11, a batch of samples exhibiting the variant were collected in Botswana. Experts caution, though, that variant could still have come from elsewhere. Genetic sequencing labs in many countries are looking back at samples collected over the past month.
The revised timeline underscores warnings from public health experts, who had said that travel bans had come too late to be effective.
“Our measures are failing,” Jeffrey V. Lazarus, a health systems and policy professor at the Barcelona Institute of Global Health, said in an interview over the weekend, adding that there needs to be more safety measures in place to prevent people who are positive for the virus from traveling. “Why are we closing the borders now? How many variants of concern do we need? There will be some disturbances, and costs, but travel has gotten too relaxed.”
Still, as scientists race to learn more about the variant and whether vaccines can effectively fight it, European countries continue to enact measures that they say could help curb the spread of the virus. Europe had already been experiencing a surge of covid cases when the omicron variant was detected.
Switzerland said Monday that anyone — vaccinated or unvaccinated — traveling from the growing list of countries where the variant has been detected must quarantine for 10 days upon arrival. Local Polish media reported that Poland had enacted similar measures.
And in Greece, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday that his country will make vaccination against the coronavirus mandatory for all people over the age of 60 and will apply 100 euro monthly fines for those who don’t comply. That money, he said, will be used to fund hospital system.
“It is not a punishment,” Mitsotakis said. “I would say it is the price for health.”
Emer Cooke, executive director of the European Medicines Agency, told lawmakers Monday that it could take two weeks to learn if the current vaccines work in fighting it.
If omicron does require a new vaccine, Cooke said it could take up to four months to have it approved for use in the union. “We are prepared,” Cooke told European Union lawmakers, according to the Associated Press. “We know that at some stage there will be a mutation that means we have to change the current approach.”
Chico Harlan and Quentin Aries contributed to this report.