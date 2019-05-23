UNITED NATIONS — The Netherlands is calling for the establishment of a tribunal to prosecute members of the Islamic State extremist group responsible for “mass atrocity crimes.”

Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok made the proposal at a U.N. Security Council meeting Thursday on the protection of civilians in conflict, saying there must be accountability and an end to impunity for violations of international human rights and humanitarian laws.

He said Islamic State fighters responsible for mass atrocities should be prosecuted, preferably in the region, and if feasible by “an ad hoc or hybrid international criminal tribunal.”

“I am fully aware of the complex obstacles on our road towards this goal,” Blok said. “But we have to keep in mind: Justice is a prerequisite of lasting peace and security.”

