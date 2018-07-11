FILE- In this June 6, 2018 file photo newly appointed Prime Minister Andrej Babis addresses the media at the Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic. Babis has signed a deal the far-left Communist Party in a move that will give the maverick Communists a role in governing for the first time since the country’s 1989 anti-communist Velvet Revolution. (Petr David Josek, file/Associated Press)

PRAGUE — The new Czech government has won a mandatory confidence vote in the lower house of Parliament, ending months of political instability following October’s general elections.

The government is led by populist billionaire Andrej Babis as prime minister. His centrist ANO (YES) movement won the election, but his first minority government lost a confidence vote in January and had to resign.

Babis’ second government is made up of ANO and leftist Social Democrat deputies and it also doesn’t have a parliamentary majority.

To win the vote 105-91 early Thursday, Babis struck a controversial power-sharing deal with the far-left Communist Party, giving it a role in governing for the first time since the country’s 1989 anti-communist Velvet Revolution.

