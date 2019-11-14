Dana Spinant, the deputy spokeswoman for the next commission, said the U.K. has made clear it wants to cooperate with the EU “to ensure the commission can be formed as soon as possible.”

The commission is exploring legal options that would allow von der Leyen’s team to start its work on Dec. 1. The new commission was initially scheduled to take office Nov. 1 but European lawmakers rejected three candidates, delaying the process.

