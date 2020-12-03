It quickly became a selfie magnet for hikers and even featured on Google Maps, where it was described as a “cultural monument.”
The sculpture toppled over several weeks ago, only to be erected again. Last weekend it vanished entirely, with only a pile of sawdust left behind.
Even as local police probe the disappearance, the tale took a further twist Thursday with the discovery that a new, slightly larger carving of male genitalia had appeared at the site, propped up with wooden beams.
