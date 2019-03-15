French writer Renaud Camus looks on on October 8, 2016 in Montpellier, southern France, during a protest of "La ligue du Midi" far-right movement against the French migrants and refugees policy. (PASCAL GUYOT/AFP/Getty Images)

Before the deadly shootings on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, one of the suspects involved — a 28-year-old, self-styled “regular white man from a regular family” — posted a 74-page manifesto on Twitter.

The sprawling, angry text sheds some light on the inspiration behind an attack that killed 49 Muslims during Friday prayers and injured dozens of others. Among other things, the suspect — whom Christchurch police have since charged with murder — said that a trip to France in 2017 convinced him that the country was under “invasion” by “nonwhites.”

“The final push was witnessing the state of French cities and towns. For many years I had been hearing and reading of the invasion of France by nonwhites, many of these rumours and stories I believed to be exaggerations, created to push a political narrative,” the suspect wrote.

“But once I arrived in France, I found the stories not only to be true, but profoundly understated,” he continued. A significant detail is that the suspect entitled his manifesto “The Great Replacement,” a clear reference to the title of a 2012 book by the right-wing French polemicist Renaud Camus.

In that book, Camus expounds on the “theory” that Europe’s white majority is currently in the process of being replaced by nonwhite North African and sub-Saharan African immigrants, many of whom are Muslim.

For years, the “great replacement” has been the battle cry of the French far-right, even after immigration arrivals into Europe fell significantly after a peak in 2015. But the notion of “massive immigration” that will inevitably inspire a violent cultural clash has remained, spreading from the fringes of public discourse into the political mainstream. It has also crossed oceans, and the “great replacement” has now become an omnipresent chant in an increasing number of terrorist attacks perpetrated by white nationalists.

In Charlottesville, Virgina in August 2017, protesters chanted “Jews will not replace us!” (In 2018, Camus released another book, this time entitled “You Will Not Replace US!”) In Pittsburgh in November 2018, the shooter who killed 11 Jews in the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in American history was apparently motivated by outrage over immigration, and specifically the activities of HIAS, the Hebrew Sheltering and Immigrant Aid Society, which provides humanitarian assistance to refugees.

[49 killed in terrorist attack at mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand]

Reached by phone on Friday morning at his home in southwestern France, Camus, now 72, told The Washington Post that he condemned the violence of the Christchurch attacks and that he has always condemned similar violent attacks. When asked if he objected to how his “the great replacement” idea has been used, however, he said no.

“To the fact that people take notice of the ethnic substitution that is in progress in my country?” He asked. “No. To the contrary.”

He added that he still hoped the desire for a “counter-revolt” against “colonization in Europe today” will grow, a reference to increases in nonwhite populations. “I hope it becomes stronger,” he said, claiming that this apparent “demographic colonization” was “20 times more important than the colonization Europe did to Africa, for example.”

French Muslims, meanwhile, lament the extent to which these views are somehow tolerated in polite society in France.

“On the one hand, Renaud Camus is portrayed as an extremist ideologue for the far right, but he’s also being invited on France Culture,” said Yasser Louati, a Paris-based Muslim community organizer. “He’s given a platform.”

France Culture is among the most prestigious, highbrow radio programs in Europe, a French equivalent of NPR. Camus has also discussed the “grand remplacement” on “Répliques,” a program anchored by the prominent anchor Alain Finkielkraut, a well-known French intellectual and best-selling author.

“I’m just upset that we keep pretending all of this is a surprise,” Louati said, “when in fact it’s become normalized.”

Now, it seems, anxieties over the “great replacement” have reached even the relatively remote location of Christchurch, New Zealand — nearly 12,000 miles from the country where the idea was born.

“As I sat there in the parking lot, in my rental car, I watched a stream of the invaders walk through the shopping centre’s front doors,” the suspect wrote in his manifesto, describing a stop in a midsize town in eastern France. “For every French man or woman there was double the number of invaders. I had seen enough, and in anger, drove out of the town, refusing to stay any longer in the cursed place and headed on to the next town.”

“WHY WON’T SOMEBODY DO SOMETHING?” The suspect writes, later in the manifesto. “WHY DON’T I DO SOMETHING?”

