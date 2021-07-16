Speaking to the BBC on Friday, Lucy Frazer, the solicitor general, emphasized that quarantining after possible exposure was “an important tool” in helping to tackle the virus. She added that the government was aware of the “significant” impact it was having on businesses and was conducting pilot studies of alternative solutions. The app is only advisory, but Frazer said she “hoped people would follow the obviously appropriate guidance, which is if you are pinged you stay at home and isolate.”