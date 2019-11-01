MOSCOW — A senior Russian diplomat says Moscow and Washington are running out of time to extend the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty.

Vladimir Leontyev, deputy head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s arms control department, said Friday that “it’s clear that we won’t be able to produce a full-fledged replacement” to the New START treaty that expires in 2021. He said that Russia-U.S. talks over the past year have shown that “there are issues that require very serious examination on expert level.”