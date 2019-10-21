Generations of women from Northern Ireland have traveled elsewhere in the United Kingdom to get an abortion. In more recent times, they have illegally purchased pills over the Internet to terminate pregnancies at home, without medical care.

Earlier this year, the British Parliament voted to amend the Northern Ireland Bill to decriminalize abortion, liberalize the present law and permit same-sex marriage in the region.

Parliament was able to make the move because the Northern Ireland Assembly has not convened in nearly three years amid a stalemate between pro-British unionists and Irish nationalists.

On Monday, there were demonstrations of defiance and celebration.

Goretti Horgan, a spokeswoman for the abortion rights group Alliance for Choice and a veteran human rights campaigner and academic, marked the day by attending a demonstration in Londonderry.

“For the first time, women will have an equal right to their own body as men do, which is a pretty basic thing,” she said.

“Thousands of women from the North have abortions every year, outside the law in their bedrooms or in England,” Horgan said. “They will now be able to access normal health care.”

On the other side of the abortion divide, Bernadette Smyth, director of Precious Life, the largest antiabortion group in Northern Ireland, said her organization would now “up the ante” with campaigning and possible legal challenges to the new laws.

She said she believes that “abortion is murder,” and she characterized the law change as the “worst onslaught since the Troubles,” referring to the three decades of conflict in Northern Ireland that claimed more than 3,500 lives.

“Peace must continue in the womb,” Smyth said.

Britain’s 1967 Abortion Act, allowing for abortions to be performed up to the 24th week of pregnancy in the rest of the United Kingdom, was never extended to Northern Ireland.

At present, access to abortion is only permitted here only if a woman’s life is at risk or her mental or physical health is threatened in a way that is long-term or permanent.

Pregnancy involving rape, incest and fatal fetal abnormality were not circumstances under which abortions could be performed legally until the latest legal change.

The new legislation taking effect early Tuesday paves the way for same-sex couples to marry starting in February next year.

Also coming into force at the stroke of midnight will be a moratorium on criminal prosecutions and police investigations under the existing abortion law. Eventually, new regulations are required to be in place to ensure that free, legal abortion services are available in Northern Ireland by the end of March 2020.

Currently, about a dozen abortions are performed legally in Northern Ireland each year. But thousands of women travel elsewhere in Britain for an abortion, according to government health agencies.

Campaigners on both side of the emotional issue have been fighting for decades to protect or change the law.

Findings based on a recent poll of adults for the Northern Ireland Life and Times Survey showed public support for changing the territory’s abortion law.

The vast majority thought Northern Ireland was “exporting” the issue of abortion rather than dealing with it.

Following a landslide two-thirds referendum vote to ease Ireland’s constitutional restrictions on abortion, attention shifted to the rights of women in Northern Ireland, where restrictive abortion laws still applied.

A placard displayed at Dublin Castle emblazoned with the slogan “The North is Next” captured the mood.

Over the coming weeks, consultations are to be held on what the delivery of abortion services will look like in Northern Ireland.

On Monday, Amnesty International and abortion rights campaigners spelled out “Decriminalized” in stark letters outside the steps of the Northern Ireland Assembly, where unionist politicians were unsuccessful in an attempt to block the law at the last moment.

The move by antiabortion lawmakers was dismissed by Irish nationalist and other political parties as a “stunt.”



On the assembly grounds, while a range of antiabortion campaigners repeated their views that “the unborn must be protected” and that “abortion is murder,” Alliance for Choice activists chanted, “Not the church, not the state, women must decide their fate,” and carried placards bearing slogans such as “We love choice” and “Free, safe, legal.”

Former politician Dawn Purvis, an abortion rights advocate, said, “For the first time women in Northern Ireland women will be free to choose if, when and how many children they have, in the care of health-care professionals.”

“That is all women have wanted for a long, long, long time,” she said. “Women died trying to get the vote; women died trying to access abortion care. That is not going to happen any more.”

The first same-sex civil marriages are scheduled to take place on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 2020, under the new law. At a news conference in Belfast's Cathedral Quarter, Shane Sweeney, a campaigner for the advocacy group Love Equality, said he is looking forward to marrying his partner Eoin McCabe.

“Today means the world to us,” Sweeney said. “We have not asked for more rights, but the same rights of everyone else.”

He and other advocates seek “the right to have our relationships held in the same regard as our heterosexual counterparts,” he said, “and we have done it through unrelenting, positive grass-roots activism.”

William Booth in London contributed to this report.

